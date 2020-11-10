Temperature records could fall this week

Temperatures on P.E.I. could reach all-time highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin is forecasting a high of 19 C on Tuesday and 18 C Wednesday.

"Temperatures are well above where they should be for this time of year," said Simpkin.

"Even our overnight lows have been warmer than where our daytime highs are supposed to be and that trend's going to continue at least until Thursday."

The average daytime high for a Nov. 10 is 6.8 C, and the temperature bottomed out overnight Monday at 9 C. Here are the record highs for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nov. 10: 18.2 C in 1977.

Nov. 11: 18.0 C in 2002.

It will be breezy on Tuesday, with 20 km/h winds gusting to 40. Those winds will continue through Wednesday. But the sun will shine, the clouds only beginning to gather Wednesday afternoon.

Rain on Thursday will herald the coming of more seasonable temperatures Friday. Thursday will still hit 16 C, but Friday the forecast is for 6 C.

