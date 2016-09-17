P.E.I. could see record heat Thursday

Unseasonably warm temperatures are forecast to hit their peak on P.E.I. Thursday.

The normal high for the end of May is about 17 C. On Wednesday Charlottetown Airport recorded a temperature 5 C above that, despite early morning rain.

The May 28 record could be broken Thursday, but it will be close. The forecast is for 28 C. Records in Charlottetown going back to 1873 show the record high was set quite recently, in 2015, when the temperature hit 27.9 C.

The humidex could reach 31, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin, and cooling off could be a particular challenge

"A lot of the places that we would normally go in the summer time to get cool are off limits because of the virus. It is hard to stay cool," said Simpkin.

P.E.I. National Park is scheduled to open to visitors Monday. Restaurant patios are also closed.

Simpkin said getting close to the water could help. Onshore breezes will keep the temperature there a little lower.

Friday will be exceptionally warm again, with a forecast of 27 C.

Saturday should also be in the mid 20s. Showers are expected to come with a cold front later in the day that will drive the temperature back down into the teens by Sunday.

More from CBC P.E.I.