Tell Tale Harbour sets record for Confederation Centre ticket sales
Show kicked off 14-week run Tuesday night
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlottetown Festival at the Confederation Centre of the Arts is getting back to normal this week with record-setting theatre ticket sales.
Tell Tale Harbour, one of four productions in this summer's festival, had its first preview performance Tuesday night. It runs until Sept. 24.
Andrew Sprague, the Confederation Centre's director of marketing, says people are clearly excited to see the show, largely because of its big-name star, Alan Doyle of the folk rock band Great Big Sea.
"As of June 15, we've never sold more tickets for a show than we have for Tell Tale Harbour. So, in our 57-year history, Tell Tale Harbour is the number-one selling show," he said.
Tell Tale Harbour is a musical comedy about a struggling Atlantic fishing village that comes together to charm a doctor into taking up full-time residency there.
And theatregoers aren't the only people excited about the show.
"It's been two years since I've been in the business," said Jahlen Barnes, who plays the doctor.
"It feels amazing coming back into theatre. I really missed this so much. It's an honour."
The classic Anne of Green Gables — The Musical makes its return to the centre's mainstage as well, beginning June 18.
The Mackenzie Theatre will host performances of Betty's Song beginning July 5, and Hey Viola! beginning Aug. 3.
With files from Tharsha Ravichakaravarthy
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?