Tell Tale Harbour sets record for Confederation Centre ticket sales

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlottetown Festival at the Confederation Centre of the Arts is getting back to normal this week with record-setting theatre ticket sales.

Tell Tale Harbour, one of four productions in this summer's festival, had its first preview performance Tuesday night. It runs until Sept. 24.

Andrew Sprague, the Confederation Centre's director of marketing, says people are clearly excited to see the show, largely because of its big-name star, Alan Doyle of the folk rock band Great Big Sea.

"As of June 15, we've never sold more tickets for a show than we have for Tell Tale Harbour. So, in our 57-year history, Tell Tale Harbour is the number-one selling show," he said.

Tell Tale Harbour is a musical comedy about a struggling Atlantic fishing village that comes together to charm a doctor into taking up full-time residency there.

Jahlen Barnes, who plays the doctor in Tell Tale Harbour, says it feels amazing to be back on stage. (Tharsha Ravichakaravarthy/CBC)

And theatregoers aren't the only people excited about the show.

"It's been two years since I've been in the business," said Jahlen Barnes, who plays the doctor.

"It feels amazing coming back into theatre. I really missed this so much. It's an honour."

The classic Anne of Green Gables — The Musical makes its return to the centre's mainstage as well, beginning June 18.

The Mackenzie Theatre will host performances of Betty's Song beginning July 5, and Hey Viola! beginning Aug. 3.