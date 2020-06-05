Teen clocked at 70 km/h over limit, say RCMP

An eastern P.E.I. woman had her vehicle seized Wednesday evening after she was caught speeding between Mount Stewart and Morell, say RCMP.

In a news release, RCMP said an officer encountered the 19-year-old while on patrol on Route 2 in Canavoy just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Radar registered her speed at 160 km/h in a 90 zone, the news release said.

The woman was charged with speeding and her vehicle was seized.

Excessive speeding appears to have become more common in recent weeks. Reported incidents include:

Four of the five drivers charged were under the age of 22.

RCMP described this excessive speeding as very dangerous, and said they would continue to seize the vehicles of perpetrators.

