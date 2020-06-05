Teen clocked at 70 km/h over limit, say RCMP
An eastern P.E.I. woman had her vehicle seized Wednesday evening after she was caught speeding between Mount Stewart and Morell, say RCMP.
Incident follows cluster around the end of May
In a news release, RCMP said an officer encountered the 19-year-old while on patrol on Route 2 in Canavoy just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Radar registered her speed at 160 km/h in a 90 zone, the news release said.
The woman was charged with speeding and her vehicle was seized.
Excessive speeding appears to have become more common in recent weeks. Reported incidents include:
- On May 26, a man driving faster than 190 km/h on the Cornwall bypass.
- Also on May 26, a teen male driving 180 km/h in Souris West.
- On May 28, a teen male driving 180 km/h in Vernon River.
- On June 3, a man driving 161 km/h in Rosebank.
Four of the five drivers charged were under the age of 22.
RCMP described this excessive speeding as very dangerous, and said they would continue to seize the vehicles of perpetrators.