Man who allegedly assaulted teen girl must stay in jail

The man charged with assaulting a young teen girl in Rollo Bay West, P.E.I., last Friday has been denied release from custody.

23-year-old Aaron Clifford Townshend appeared in provincial court in Charlottetown for a remand hearing Tuesday morning.

He's accused of beating the girl, holding her against her will and threatening her with a firearm, which turned out to be a modified toy gun.

A justice of the peace ordered Townshend held in custody because of the seriousness of the charges and the girl's age.

Townshend's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday in Georgetown.

