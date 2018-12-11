Man who allegedly assaulted teen girl must stay in jail

Skip to Main Content
The man charged with assaulting a young teen girl in Rollo Bay West, P.E.I., last Friday has been denied release from custody.

23-year-old Aaron Clifford Townshend appeared in court Tuesday morning

CBC News ·
A man accused of beating and holding a teen girl against her will must stay in jail for now, a justice of the peace said in court Tuesday. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

23-year-old Aaron Clifford Townshend appeared in provincial court in Charlottetown for a remand hearing Tuesday morning.

He's accused of beating the girl, holding her against her will and threatening her with a firearm, which turned out to be a modified toy gun.

A justice of the peace ordered Townshend held in custody because of the seriousness of the charges and the girl's age.

Townshend's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday in Georgetown.

With files from Brian Higgins

