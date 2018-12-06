Teen dead following accident in western P.E.I., RCMP say

RCMP say a 17-year-old girl has died following an accident in western P.E.I., early Sunday morning.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Palmer Road, said Const. David Brown of West Prince RCMP.

"The woman had sustained injuries after falling from a vehicle," Brown said.

The young woman was found unresponsive on the side of the road when RCMP arrived. She died at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing, Brown said. An autopsy will take place in Charlottetown.

More P.E.I. news