Teen dead following accident in western P.E.I., RCMP say
Teen dead following accident in western P.E.I., RCMP say

RCMP say a 17-year-old girl has died following an accident in western P.E.I., early Sunday morning.  

Young woman found unresponsive on side of the road when police arrived

Sam Juric · CBC News ·
RCMP are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the young woman's death, says Const. David Brown. (CBC)

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Palmer Road, said Const. David Brown of West Prince RCMP. 

"The woman had sustained injuries after falling from a vehicle," Brown said. 

The young woman was found unresponsive on the side of the road when RCMP arrived. She died at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing, Brown said. An autopsy will take place in Charlottetown.

