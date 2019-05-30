Charlottetown teen charged following 3-vehicle-collision

A Charlottetown teen has been charged with failing to stop on a red or stop signal at an intersection after a three-vehicle-collision in Summerside in April, according to a news release from Summerside police.

Just before 2 p.m. on April 19, Summerside police, along with the Summerside Fire Department and Island EMS responded to the collision on Pope Road at Greenwood Drive.

Police say the teen, going north on Greenwood Drive, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle heading east. That vehicle collided with a third that was stopped in traffic on Pope Road.

Four people were sent to hospital, the release said. One was transported to hospital in Moncton to treat a neck injury and another was treated at Prince County Hospital for a broken arm, police said in the release.

The two others were seen and released from the Prince County Hospital.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

