Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible as Teddy passes P.E.I.

Prince Edward Islanders can expect strong winds and a lot more rain as post-tropical storm Teddy passes over the eastern end of the Island today.

Classes are cancelled at the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board. P.E.I.'s Emergency Measures Organization will provide an update at 1:30 p.m.

Teddy was downgraded from hurricane status before it hit the Nova Scotia coast, between Halifax and Cape Breton, at about 9 a.m., but it still has sustained winds of 100 km/h near its centre.

Islanders can call in cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

The latest track for Teddy has its centre passing near or over eastern P.E.I. at midday, said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

The storm has already dropped 30-50 millimetres of rain across the Island, and a further 15 to 30 millimetres is expected.

(Jay Scotland/CBC)

Along with that will come winds of 50 km/h with gusts to 80, and higher gusts possible along the coast.

Western P.E.I. is already experiencing those strong winds, said Scotland, and Confederation Bridge is recording gusts up to 100 km/h.

"With these strong winds, Islanders should be prepared for power outages," said Scotland.

"Also, please stay away from the coast as these strong winds, occurring near high tide, will result in elevated water levels, large waves and pounding surf. Coastal flooding is possible, particularly along the North Shore."

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all sailings for the day. At 10 a.m. traffic restrictions were in place on Confederation Bridge. The bridge forecast shows windy conditions will persist into the afternoon.

It was a quiet night for the few boats left in Charlottetown Harbour at Peake's Quay Tuesday. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

There are no major outages at Maritime Electric so far.

The rain will taper off to showers in the early evening on P.E.I., but strong winds are forecast to persist until midnight.

