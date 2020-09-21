P.E.I. EMO to present briefing on Teddy storm
P.E.I. Emergency Measures Organization co-ordinator Tanya Mullally will present a briefing on post-tropical storm Teddy Wednesday.
Teddy to pass by P.E.I. at midday
The briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing in a live stream here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
On its current track, Teddy's centre will be passing by eastern P.E.I. at about that time.
As of 8 a.m., Teddy had dumped between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain across the province. A further 15 to 30 millimetres was expected.
Western parts of the Island were already experiencing strong winds, at 50 km/h gusting to 70. All of P.E.I. is expected to see that level of wind, with stronger gusts in many areas, before Teddy is done.
