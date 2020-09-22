Multiple weather warnings in effect as Teddy rolls toward Maritimes

Rain has already started to fall in Cape Breton and will reach most of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and southeast New Brunswick as Teddy — expected to be a post-tropical storm when it makes landfall in the Maritimes — approaches.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning and a tropical storm watch for P.E.I. in advance of the storm.

For Nova Scotia, there are wind, rainfall, storm surge and tropical storm warnings.

On P.E.I., the rain will come first to Kings County and spread west, with heavy rain starting by mid-afternoon.

The key feature of this storm, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin, is how long it is going to last.

"This is going to be a wild ride for us," said Simpkin.

"This starts this afternoon and doesn't really finish up until about tomorrow late in the day. So that's about a 24-hour period, which leaves us vulnerable to heavy wind as well as heavy rain and some really high tides."

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all sailings Tuesday.

Ten to 15 millimetres of rain are expected during the day Tuesday, with east to northeast winds blowing at 50 km/h and gusts to 80. That will continue with a further 20 to 30 millimetres of rain. The wind will shift around out the east to southeast with gusts up to 90 possibly.

On Wednesday, the wind will roll around from the northwest. A further 20 to 30 millimetres of rain will fall. The storm will begin to subside late in the day.

