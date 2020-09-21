Teddy to bring 'a nasty couple of days' to P.E.I.

Teddy likely won't be a hurricane when it gets to P.E.I., but its impact is likely to be felt Tuesday into Wednesday.

"It's going to be post-tropical when it gets here, but it's going to be a nasty couple of days as it pushes through," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The rain is expected to start Tuesday morning, first in Kings County and working its way west. It will be breezy, with gusts up to 50 km, and those winds will get stronger as the day goes on. By afternoon winds could reach 50 km/h with gusts to 80.

The temperature will rise to 18 C. P.E.I. can expect 10 to 20 mm of rain Tuesday.

The storm will continue Tuesday night. There will likely be a brief easing of the wind as the centre of the storm passes, but another 20 to 30 mm of rain overnight.

Wednesday will bring the strongest winds, blowing at 60 km/h with gusts to 90. Another 20 to 30 mm of rain will fall.

Storm surges can be expected on the North Shore and in parts of Kings County.

Following the storm, Islanders can look forward to some fine weather, with temperatures in the high teens and lots of sunshine through the weekend.

