EMO urges Islanders to get ready for Teddy

While Teddy is not expected to be as powerful as Dorian, the storm's impact could be just as significant, says P.E.I.'s Emergency Measures Organization.

That's because Teddy is moving more slowly, said EMO co-ordinator Tanya Mullally at a provincial briefing Monday afternoon.

Teddy is expected to be a post-tropical storm by the time it gets to P.E.I., but is still forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain starting Tuesday afternoon and running through Wednesday.

"It's always best to prepare for the worst and hope for the best," said Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson at the briefing.

Island preparedness

Maritime Electric has been preparing for the storm since last week, applying many of the lessons from post-tropical storm Dorian, training crews and making sure they have all the necessary supplies on hand.

"Really the big thing for us is a lot of the supply issues," said Kim Griffin with Maritime Electric.

"Making sure we have enough poles in advance, or if there's any way the bridge may be shut down, if there's things that we have coming across, to make sure that they're there."

Maritime Electric is also asking Islanders to be prepared for power outages by charging their devices, stocking up on supplies and, for those in rural areas, having water on hand.

"We've been actively preparing for the storm for the last few days," said Scott Adams, Charlottetown's manager of public works.

Staff have been checking for trees or branches that may be a concern in high winds and making sure storm water drains are clear of debris.

Concerns post-Dorian

Summerside is also getting ready.

"We just finished our annual lift station maintenance for our sewer system," said Greg Gaudet with Summerside's municipal services.

"Secondly, we make sure all of our equipment is ready to go and gone over and well fuelled."

Summerside has its own electric utility, so they make sure the power plant has full fuel capabilities if anything goes sideways.

Gaudet said the city does worry about damage to trees from post-tropical storm Dorian last September that may have gone unnoticed and cause them to come down during this storm.

They have generators on standby, chainsaws sharpened and a plan to deal with wood debris, he said.

"We're doing what we can with the resources we have," said Gaudet, but advises residents to be prepared to help themselves with supplies at home.

There is currently a tropical cyclone information statement in effect for all of P.E.I.

