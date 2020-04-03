Struggling with tech in the pandemic? You're not alone, says expert

People may be putting too much pressure on themselves to get the technology in their home office working the way they want it to, says technology consultant Amber MacArthur.

MacArthur has been getting a lot of messages from people having technology troubles.

"We have, for the most part, tried to ignore lots of technology in our lives and not necessarily learn how to use it," she said.

"All of the sudden we are put in a place right now where we have to be IT managers in our own home because we don't have any help."

One of the biggest problems people are facing, MacArthur said, is with video conferencing. That's not a big surprise, she said. The technology itself can be difficult, and that's only the first hurdle.

"You have to think about lighting and your audio and your video," she said.

The lessons from working at home during the pandemic will bring permanent changes, says Amber MacArthur. (ambermac.com)

"Not only are you asking people to do the tech stuff you're also asking them to almost set up a little TV set in their homes, and that's just beyond most people."

MacArthur suggests that an external USB microphone, available for as little as $40, can improve your audio quality. She also recommends finding a place where you are facing a window. This will give you natural light on your face.

Support needed

Employers also need to be understanding of the technological limitations in some homes.

She said she has heard about some employers supplying gift cards to local office supply stores so people can update as necessary. Others are helping out with cell phone bills.

Low bandwidth in some rural areas is another issue.

"I've read stories about people on P.E.I. who are driving into Charlottetown and trying to find free Wi-Fi in parking lots," said MacArthur.

"I hope this highlights the real divide that we have when it comes to access to good quality internet."

MacArthur said she believes lessons learned during the pandemic will change the way people work.

She expects companies will recognize that some jobs can be done very efficiently from home, some even more efficiently than from a business office. On the flip side, it will also make it clear some jobs really do need to be done from a centralized office, she said.

But on the whole, she said she thinks businesses will find they do not have to rent as much office space as they traditionally have in the past.

