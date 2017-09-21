P.E.I. teachers can now meet with students in classroom as COVID restrictions ease

Teachers on P.E.I. can now meet with their students in their classrooms, as the province enters Phase 3 of easing restrictions introduced because of COVID-19.

In addition to scheduling in-person appointments to review learning with teachers, students can also schedule time with resource teachers and other specialists, book counselling sessions and arrange tours of new schools they plan to attend in the fall, said Parker Grimmer, Public Schools Branch director.

Respite care programs that were being offered at select schools are now also offered at all schools.

The original plan was for this to happen on June 15 but the start of Phase 3 was moved up from June 15 to June 1.

A chance to reconnect

Teachers still have the option to work from home, if that's working for them and their students, said Grimmer.

He said there is no one template for how teachers will interact with students and he did not know how many teachers would choose to work in the schools this month.

The opportunity that Phase 3 has allowed...hasn't been intended to add pressure to students or teachers or parents. — Parker Grimmer, Public Schools Branch

However, for those who chose to return to their classrooms and their schools, it's an opportunity to reconnect with students in person, and explore new options for curriculum delivery — such as outdoor, small-group instruction — prior to the end of this school year, he said.

"A lot of this for us is learning and collecting information about what works and what might need to be tweaked a little bit," said Grimmer.

Concerns over child care

The P.E.I Teachers' Federation, however, said the earlier return has put added pressure on educators.

"That earlier date will put some strain on some teachers who will need child care, as the timing is earlier and there may be more care and longer care needed due to the earlier date, as well as the shorter time to make arrangements," said PEITF president Aldene Smallman. She declined a request for an interview, but provided a statement in an email to CBC.

Aldene Smallman, president of the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation, says the earlier implementation of Phase 3 will put some strain on teachers who are struggling to find child care. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"The PEITF continues to express the concerns that some teachers have regarding child care with the Department of Education and Early Learning, the PSB and the CSLF and we will work with those stakeholders to try and overcome those challenges," said the email.

Smallman said it also wasn't yet clear what impact the earlier date would have on students or their learning experience, with the limitations that remain in effect under the Chief Public Health Office. But, she said "teachers continue to provide home learning opportunities for students and continue to remain in contact with parents and address any needs they can provide, during this challenging time."

In her statement, Smallman said some general information had been provided to teachers on what Phase 3 might include when it was initially planned for June 15, but that details on this expedited implementation weren't complete, and the PEITF was trying to find out more specific information for its members.

'Staff have been working through this'

Grimmer said the Department of Education and the Public Schools Branch are working closely with teachers to find child-care solutions, where required.

"Our staff have been working through this," he said. "If there have been any challenging circumstances, they've been working hard with their school administration, with our HR, to try to find some accommodation and some resolve."

Grimmer said details on Phase 3 implementation, with regards to education, continue to evolve.

Public Schools Branch director Parker Grimmer says the earlier start to Phase 3 is an opportunity for educators to explore more options when it comes to mixing in person and online learning. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"The opportunity that Phase 3 has allowed … hasn't been intended to add pressure to students or teachers or parents at this time, but it's there to allow opportunities to see what's possible, see what uptake there is on some of these things and see how they work," said Grimmer.

Grimmer said part of the work teachers are doing right now involves connecting with students directly to arrange meetings by appointment — and coming up with new ideas around how to work and educate, while respecting CPHO restrictions.

"I was at one school today where half of the staff were working inside the building, and the other half were actually outside helping to pass the learning materials to the students and collect materials from students and their families," he said.

He said the earlier start of Phase 3 has given educators some more time to explore options for "blended" — part in person, part virtual — learning, and develop plans around what schooling could look like amidst COVID-19, including experimenting with lessons via Google Meet.

"We do know going into September … it's not going to be like it was last September, and so we do have to work to prepare, and that is the work that's happening right now."

More from CBC P.E.I.