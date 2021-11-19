P.E.I. Teachers' Federation concerned about new software system

The P.E.I. Teachers' Federation says a new software system in the schools means a lot more work for teachers and administrators.

Island schools are using a new system called PowerSchool, which tracks student attendance and marks, and helps with other school management needs.

Aldene Smallman, PEITF president, says the "massive new system" has kinks that need to be worked out, and it means a greater workload for people working in schools.

"We have heard concerns and issues absolutely," said Smallman.

Parents looking for information

Smallman said teachers are also hearing from parents or guardians who are frustrated because they can't get into the system to see student information.

"Parents are trying to navigate this new system, and looking for information, that can be frustrating for teachers," she said.

Norbert Carpenter, director of the Public Schools Branch, says he understands the extra workload that staff are facing is significant and recognizes it is adding to workload. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

The Public Schools Branch said the system is not fully operational yet at many schools, but expects more schools will have the full system working in the weeks and months to come.

"It's definitely added a lot of extra pressure," said Smallman.

Upgrade Needed

Director of the Public Schools Branch, Norbert Carpenter, said the old systems were around for more than a decade and an upgrade was needed.

When you're still doing your daily duties and this is an add-on, it's going to take some time. — Norbert Carpenter

"It really collects all the demographics for all our students across the province in the Public Schools Branch," said Carpenter, adding it is a "large and robust system."

He said although it's not fully functional yet, it will eventually improve communication.

Carpenter said 10 high schools do have full access now, and intermediate schools will be online soon.

"We're closing in on that in the next few weeks," said Carpenter

"What we're used to seeing, parents and guardians will see."

Carpenter said he understands the extra work staff are facing is significant and recognizes it is adding to workload.

I really enjoy what I have at my finger tips. — Heather Mullen

"Teaching right now is tough," he said. "When you're still doing your daily duties and this is an add-on, it's going to take some time."

He said there are training opportunities available for staff.

Software used by other schools

PowerSchool is used by other schools across Canada, including in Nova Scotia.

The president of the P.E.I. Home and School Federation, Heather Mullen, has a child in one of the high schools with the fully operational PowerSchool system. She said it is a good system, and she believes the phone app will be popular with parents.

Human resources are lacking for a launch of this nature. — Aldene Smallman

"I'm fortunate to be in one of the pilot schools," said Mullen. "I really enjoy what I have at my finger tips."

Mullen said most Island students and their caregivers have not had access yet.

"I do think it's an important system to have," she said. "I do appreciate that parents would be missing getting that information regularly,"

Slower rollout needed

Smallman said she knows consultants are working hard to get the program out there, but that it has a big learning curve — especially with rollout and training happening simultaneously.

Smallman points out schools already dealing with extra COVID-19 demands now also have a major technology change on top of that.

"Human resources are lacking for a launch of this nature," she said.

She said PowerSchool should have been rolled out more gradually, with schools still able to use the old system as they got training on the new one.