Some P.E.I. teachers donating winter boots to students in need

It's been a rough winter for Island families who are unable to afford winter gear for their children. But some schools and teachers are stepping in to help.

Despite the cold weather, some students at West Royalty Elementary in Charlottetown have been coming to school without warm boots.

The school has extras on hand for students who need them. Some have been donated by parents, but recently some teachers have also been pitching in.

"When teachers see a need, they try to find a way to fill that need," said principal Marilyn MacLean.

"There are some teachers who either bring in used clothing that their own children have outgrown or if they have their own means, they're more than willing to donate and buy things for children as well."

'When teachers see a need, they try to find a way to fill that need,' says West Royalty Elementary principal Marilyn MacLean. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

The need comes as no surprise for the Salvation Army in Charlottetown. Before the cold weather arrived, the organization noticed about a 30 per cent increase in the number of parents looking for winter gear compared to last year.

The organization was taking donations during Christmastime. There are some new coats still in stock, but snow pants and boots are all gone.

"We have a coat rack downstairs and a boot rack where [parents] go over, and they look and they'll say, 'Hey do you have any snow pants or do you have any boots of this size?' And you know, it kind of tugs at our heartstrings that we have to say, 'No, I'm sorry we don't,'" Lt. John Burton said.

Lt. John Burton says the Salvation Army in Charlottetown noticed a big increase in demand for coats, boots and winter pants ahead of the winter season. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

The Salvation Army is looking for ways to get people to come in and donate the items the rest of the season, said Burton.

"The need doesn't stop because our program ends or because Christmas is over," he said.

'Teachers do what they can to help out'

Meanwhile, The P.E.I. Teacher's Federation says donations from teachers are nothing new, and that they often go out of their way to make sure students are supported.

"We are in a time when we know that families, there are burdens financially," PEITF president Aldene Smallman said. "Oftentimes when we recognize these situations, teachers do what they can to help out."

Principal MacLean said the public should call in advance if they're looking to make a donation to make sure there's enough room in storage and a family who can use the gear.

"It's an incredible school community," she said. "And I know that our teachers step up to the plate all the time for whatever it is if there's a child in need."