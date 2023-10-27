Most P.E.I. teachers have considered quitting, union says

The P.E.I. Teachers' Federation is looking for what it is calling a Course Correction, following a survey of its members that found 62 per cent of them had considered leaving the profession.

The federation launched a new awareness campaign this week to highlight problems of burnout in the profession. The survey found 78 per cent of teachers had experienced burnout in their career, citing unrealistic expectations.

Some of that is tied to the ability of parents to reach teachers anywhere and at any time of day, said federation president Andy Doran.

"When I started teaching there was no internet and no email," said Doran.

Teachers need to find time to disconnect from their jobs, says Andy Doran, president of the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Basically, my day ended when I left the school. Now, teachers are finding that their day just doesn't end."

Other survey findings included

1 in 4 feel harassed or unsafe.

44% would not recommend teaching to a younger generation.

Only 1.9% felt proud at the end of a school, while 7.6% felt relieved.

In addition to feeling the need to be constantly available, teachers also find themselves the subject of personal attacks.

"When we see negative comments towards a teacher, maybe even of a personal nature, personal attacks, those comments do nothing to foster that relationship between the teacher and the parent," said Doran.

"These comments are doing nothing to help our kids."

The campaign is not so much aimed at parents who are being abusive, but those who are supportive, he said.

"Most of our parents are excellent parents that contribute to the school community," said Doran.

"That's the angle we're hoping for, that parents who understand this problem will spread the word and try to do what they can."

The teachers' federation is working collaboratively with the Public Schools Branch on the problems identified in the survey.

Teachers need to set boundaries, turn off their social media, and take time for themselves, he said.