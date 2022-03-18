Yellow Cab keeping fares unchanged until bylaw amended

Yellow Cab says it's chosen not to increase its rates in Charlottetown, unlike the city's three other taxi operators.

Co-op Taxi, City Taxi and GrabbaCab all told CBC News they increased their fares by $1 per zone last week.

Charlottetown Police Services, which oversees taxi operations in the city, said taxi operators submitted a proposal to amend the bylaw to increase fares in December.

The proposal has not yet been approved, though two operators told CBC News they'd been given the green light to increase fares.

Police said they're looking into it.

Yellow Cab is part of the proposal, said owner Rae Kaye, but they are keeping the status quo for now.

"We have [chosen] to respect the bylaws that are in place currently and keep the prices mandated the same way they have been mandated to us by the city police and the bylaw office. So we are waiting for a stamp of approval prior to launching it. We think it's fair for everybody that way."

Police say any operators found to be charging rates that haven't been approved risk being charged under the Charlottetown Taxi Bylaw.

The next police and emergency services committee meeting is scheduled for March 22.