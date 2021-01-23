Island taxi driver robbed of her wallet and cellphone

A 27-year-old Charlottetown man is facing charges after a taxi driver reported her wallet and cellphone stolen Monday morning.

Charlottetown police say a male was dropped off by the taxi driver at a location on Kensington Road. Officers searched the building and arrested a suspect.

Police said the suspect had broken into an unoccupied unit while inside the building and was found in possession of four knives.

The man has been charged with theft under $5,000, obtaining transportation by fraud, break and enter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has been released from custody with conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

