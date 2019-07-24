Inspired by the Island: P.E.I. tattoos tell the story

People who are passionate about P.E.I. are expressing their love by getting a wide variety of tattoos, each with a unique story.

Michelle Hodgson put out a call to see Island-inspired tattoos on the Facebook group We Love Prince Edward Island and almost 100 people answered.

"I asked because I am hoping to get a tattoo this summer and wanted to see if there are any ideas out there that I hadn't thought of," Hodgson said.

"I love the ones that people posted on the thread. It is obvious that the Island lives in so many people's hearts, whether they live there or not."

Hodgson has one tattoo right now, a tree on the back of her arm. One of her best friends has the same on her arm and the roots reach toward each other when they stand together.

Lobster logo

Keir Sheehan is a lobster fisherman who fishes in Beach Point and he and his wife decided to get tattoos for her birthday a couple of years ago.

Lobster fisherman Keir Sheehan's tattoo includes a piece of kelp in the claws shaped like P.E.I. (Keir Sheehan/Facebook)

"My wife suggested getting a lobster," Sheehan said.

"One of the meanings for lobster is strength and anyone who knows me knows I'm very determined." To go with the lobster, Sheehan got a piece of kelp in the claws shaped like P.E.I.

Sheehan also has a custom-designed logo that is on the stern of his fishing boat.

'It had to be Anne'

Speaking of Island inspiration, Jacqueline MacNeill's tattoo features P.E.I.'s iconic red head: Anne of Green Gables.

"Growing up, I always loved Anne. I grew up in rural P.E.I. with red hair and freckles so it only made sense," MacNeill said, who's from O'Leary.

"When I was thinking about getting an Island-themed tattoo, I knew it had to be Anne."

Jacqueline MacNeill's tattoo features P.E.I.'s iconic red head: Anne of Green Gables. (Submitted by Jacqueline MacNeill)

MacNeill said she wanted Anne to be surrounded by flowers and the tattoo artist came up with the idea to incorporate raspberries.

Island born and raised

Juanita Bradley's tattoo also tells a story.



"My daughters and I went through the Fort Mac evacuations and when we came home I got a 'Fort Mac Strong' tat on my right foot," Bradley said.

"But it felt like I needed P.E.I. on my left foot that said born and raised because P.E.I. is my roots."

Juanita Bradley's tattoos reflect her P.E.I. roots and the evacuation of Fort McMurray. (Juanita Bradley/Facebook)

Bradley has enjoyed seeing the range of Island-inspired tattoos.

"People generally tell me how much they like it," Bradley said.

"I love seeing other people's Island tattoos and the different ideas."

Missing home

Natalie Campbell grew up on P.E.I. but now lives in Ontario.

She has other tattoos but describes the Island-inspired one as taking the most thought.

Campbell says bright colours were a must. (Natalie Campbell/Facebook)

She misses P.E.I. every day and "wanted something unique to remind me of home."

"Bright colours were a must. I wanted the lighthouse with P.E.I., waves, buoy, shell but also wanted the flowers for colour and make it more feminine."

She said the lupin was a must for her P.E.I. theme.

Natalie Campbell had the tattoo done in Collingwood, Ont. (Natalie Campbell/Facebook)

She had the tattoo done in Ontario and it took three sessions and 20 hours to complete.

There is also a very personal touch.

"The banner 'One For The Road' is a memorial tribute to my late sister that really only my family would get," Campbell said.

Campbell's tattoo took three sessions: one for the outline, one for shading and one for colour. (Natalie Campbell/Facebook)

Campbell is now adding to her tattoo, inspired by the posts she has seen.

"I loved seeing all the other tattoo ideas and I have actually decided that I will add the outline of P.E.I. … to the bottom of mine with a heart over Dundas area, as that is where I grew up," Campbell said.

Proud of P.E.I.

Chris Gallant's tattoo is also very personal, inspired by a family tragedy and the support he received from Islanders.

Chris Gallant's tattoo is also very personal, inspired by a family tragedy and the support he received from Islanders. (Chris Gallant/Facebook)

He has also enjoyed seeing the tattoos being shared.

"I think people are proud of P.E.I. and its roots," Gallant said. "I love them all."

Lupin love

As for Hodgson, who inspired all of the sharing, she is now inspired herself.

Michelle Hodgson put out a call to see Island-inspired tattoos on the Facebook group We Love Prince Edward Island and almost 100 people answered. (Submitted by Michelle Hodgson)

"I think I may have settled on a lupin, I'm so excited," Hodgson said.

"I want my tattoo to be a symbol of the island rather than something more in your face. Tattoos are neat because they start conversations so having something a bit more subtle gives more opportunities to share."

