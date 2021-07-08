Looking for a tattoo on P.E.I.? Be prepared to wait
The months-long pandemic shutdown of tattoo shops on P.E.I. has created a backlog of people who had appointments cancelled and others trying to make new appointments.
Waiting lists for tattoos can grow quickly
Dominic Pirro, owner of Atlantic Tattoo in Montague, where they are booking into November and December, said the pandemic may have prompted more people to consider a tattoo.
"People have had more time on their hands, maybe a bit more money for some," said Pirro.
"So people are more interested."
Waiting lists can build up quickly in the tattoo industry, because one customer can take up a lot of an artist's time.
A full sleeve can take 25 to 40 hours, depending on the complexity of the design, broken up into eight to 10 sessions.
With files from Tony Davis
