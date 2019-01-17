Skip to Main Content
3rd man charged in tattoo shop incident
Charlottetown police have laid charges against a third person in connection with an incident outside Extreme Ink Tattoo Studio just before Christmas.

No further charges expected

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Police say the owner of the shop was pinned to the building by an SUV. (Brian Higgins/CBC News)

Police were called to a disturbance there on Dec. 23. They found Donald (Artie) Gautreau with a serious leg injury. Police say he was pinned to the building by an SUV.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Halifax where part of his leg was amputated.

This week, a 49-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon and mischief.

Police had previously charged a 26-year-old man, who they say was driving the vehicle, with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Earlier this month a second man, 20 years old, was charged with assault with a weapon in connection with the incident.

In a news release police said they did not expect to lay any more charges in the case.

