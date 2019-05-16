P.E.I. rolling out tattoo and piercing guidelines to industry applause

Getting a tattoo is a big commitment, so chances are you want it done in a clean and professional shop.

For a long time P.E.I. didn't have its own rules when it came to tattooing, areas where tattoos were done were inspected under the Public Health Act.

That has changed in recent years. In 2017 P.E.I. adopted its own specific rules around tattooing and piercing. The P.E.I. guidelines were modelled after those in place in B.C.

In the coming months Island tattoo shops will receive a proof of inspection document they can post in their shop similar to what you would see at a restaurant.

Industry happy with guidelines

Tanya O'Brien, from the Department of Health, said operators are excited to have guidelines on the Island.

P.E.I. tattoo guidelines require ink be inspected. There are many places that sell unauthorized ink online. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"It's made the process a lot more formal. So we now have an official inspection report that we are using and the guidelines are being used. So it has made it standard for each facility."

O'Brien said the guidelines ensure tattoo shops have proper cleaning and disinfection procedures and that includes making sure the tools being used are sterilized properly. Regulators also look for proper handwashing techniques, the ink in the tools have to come from approved sources and there has to be a consent form signed by the customer.

O'Brien said the facilities that they've been inspecting are meeting standards.

"They follow the rules, they want to follow the rules."

O'Brien said there is now more awareness about the guidelines, which makes everything more official and established shops like the change.

"They want everyone to follow the rules because it gives the industry a bad name. They don't want people getting bad tattoos."

Out with the old system, in with the new

Jared Sark, who works at Ironside Tattoo and Piercing Company in Charlottetown, said he was happy to see the rules change.

Jared Sark has been involved in the tattoo industry for 13 years. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"It [the old system] was inconsistent as far as the frequency of inspections and as far as the content of each inspection. It seemed to change from visit to visit."

More than three years ago Sark was one of many in the tattoo industry calling for the province to adapt its own guidelines.

Sark said that having P.E.I.-specific guidelines is good for people working in the industry, but for customers too. It means that they know that all tattoo shops are being held to the same standard.

"The biggest difference is that they now exist. Like before we had to do all the same things but there was no legislation behind it that was industry-specific that really outlined everything in full detail."

The guidelines indicate it doesn't matter if tattoo artists are making money or not — the minute they give someone a tattoo, the rules apply and they are required to have an inspected facility, even if it's in their home.

