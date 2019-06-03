Man pleads guilty to assault outside tattoo studio, voluntarily goes to jail

An Island man who was involved in a violent altercation outside a Charlottetown tattoo studio in December has pleaded guilty to assault.

Riley MacFadyen, 21, asked to be remanded into custody following a brief court appearance Monday in Provincial Court in Charlottetown.

MacFadyen is one of two men whose cases are still before the courts following the incident December 23 outside Extreme Ink, a tattoo studio on Kensington Road.

The owner of the studio, Donald 'Artie' Gautreau, was pinned against a wall by an SUV and had a lower leg amputated in hospital as a result of his injuries. Police said at the time the alternation appeared to be a dispute over a woman.

MacFadyen was accused of hitting Gautreau with a baseball bat during the altercation.

He was originally charged with aggravated assault and a trial on the matter had been slated to take place Monday, but MacFadyen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of summary assault.

The judge ruled him not guilty of the more serious charge.

Arrest warrant issued for other accused

Another man, Sean Lombardi, 27, is accused of driving the vehicle that injured Gautreau. Lombardi failed to attend court last month and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Monday, Judge John Douglas granted MacFadyen's request to voluntarily go to jail, pending sentencing.

Defence lawyer Alex Dalton asked that justice officials focus on substance abuse and mental health issues as they compile a pre-sentence report on her client in preparation for sentencing.

Crown prosecutor Jeff MacDonald told court an agreed statement of facts about what happened will be filed to assist the judge as he decides the penalty MacFadyen will receive.

Court heard MacFadyen has no prior criminal record.

Judge John Douglas adjourned the case until June 19 for sentencing.

