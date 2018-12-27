90 days jail for man who assaulted tattoo studio owner with baseball bat

One of the men involved in a serious assault outside a Charlottetown tattoo studio was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail.

Riley MacFadyen, 21, of Charlottetown pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon in the incident last December.

MacFadyen hit the owner of the tattoo studio with a baseball bat three times on his shoulder, after the victim had been pinned to a wall by an SUV driven by another man. The victim ended up having his lower leg amputated.

"When you do violence with a weapon, you're going to jail. That's the message here," said Judge John Douglas, as he handed down the sentence in provincial court in Charlottetown.

It was the SUV, not the baseball bat that most seriously injured the man, court heard. MacFadyen was not in the vehicle when it hit the victim.

Court heard MacFadyen's girlfriend had spent the night inside the tattoo studio, and MacFadyen didn't like that. He'd been using drugs at the time of the incident, according to an agreed statement of facts that was read in court.

The judge told court he's seen too many drug-related cases lately.

"You are number seven in my bagging order in court this week because of your use of drugs," said Douglas.

The judge wants MacFadyen to receive treatment or counselling for his drug addictions. MacFadyen had no prior criminal record. The judge ordered MacFadyen placed on probation for one year after he gets out of jail.

The man accused of driving the vehicle is Sean Lombardi, 27, of Charlottetown. He has not entered a plea to the charges against him. A warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this year after he failed to attend court.

More P.E.I. news