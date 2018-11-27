Island musical duo to release cover of Lightfoot classic, Song for a Winter's Night

Island singer-songwriter Tara MacLean and Confederation Centre artistic director Adam Brazier have been hard at work on several projects including a special cover of Gordon Lightfoot's Song for a Winter's Night.

The two had already performed the song together in a Confederation Centre Christmas show which made for easy recording in the studio, said MacLean.

"We knew our parts, so when we went into the studio we actually sang it in one take, together ... which is kind of a rare thing," said MacLean.

"What we were looking for was really the feeling of connection, and I feel like we captured that."

'Beautifully romantic'

"Lyrically it kind of sets you in a place that is very familiar. There are images that it paints — that you immediately relate to, the winter season, the dark nights, the warm fire," said Brazier, noting it is a "beautifully romantic song."

He was one of the best singers I'd ever heard. — Tara MacLean

All proceeds from purchases of the song will go toward a local food bank, said MacLean.

The two have also been working on MacLean's show Atlantic Blue, which will play at The Mack next summer as part of the Charlottetown Festival after two successful years at The Guild across the street.

They're planning to add orchestration to the short films created for the show, as well as adding a string section to the show and new costumes.

"It's all next level," Maclean said of changes to the show. "We've already done the photo shoots and the tickets are on sale."

Atlantic Blue interweaves live music and short films to express the beauty of Atlantic Canada.

"I'm so honoured to be a part of this particular season because the main theme is about coming home. And that is what this really is for me. I created Atlantic Blue so I could come home," said MacLean.

'A dream''

Brazier will also be featured on MacLean's new album, which is currently being recorded in the studio and is expected to roll out next summer at the same time as the revamped show.

MacLean calls it "a dream" to sing with Brazier.

"He was one of the best singers I'd ever heard," she enthused. Guests on the album will be P.E.I. singer-songwriters Catherine MacLellan, Meaghan Blanchard and more.

The cover song is expected to be available to purchase over the next few days on Apple Music and Spotify.

