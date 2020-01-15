Alkanater-brand Tahina recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Product may have been sold nationally
Phoenicia Group Inc. is recalling Alkanater-brand Tahina, also known as tahini due to possible salmonella contamination.
The product was sold in Ontario, Quebec and could have been sold nationally according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.
The recall impacts 454 gram containers with an expiration date of Aug. 20.
There have been no reported illnesses related to the product but the agency said any recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store it was purchased.
Ingesting salmonella can lead to fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product seek medical attention.
