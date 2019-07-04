National table tennis championship 'a fantastic opportunity'

Prince Edward Islanders are being encouraged to come out and watch some of the best young table tennis players in the country in Summerside this weekend.

Play started Thursday in the Canadian junior table tennis championships at Credit Union Place. More than 100 athletes are participating, including five from P.E.I.

"It's spectacular," said Thorsten Gohl of Table Tennis Canada, about the level of play.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to make friends, to meet people, to get inspired by the best players."

The level of play is inspiring, says Thorsten Gohl. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

The participants compete in teams, singles and mixed doubles.

The event runs through to Sunday.

The championship runs Thursday through Sunday. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

