National table tennis championship 'a fantastic opportunity'
Prince Edward Islanders are being encouraged to come out and watch some of the best young table tennis players in the country in Summerside this weekend.
Athletes have gathered at Credit Union Place
Play started Thursday in the Canadian junior table tennis championships at Credit Union Place. More than 100 athletes are participating, including five from P.E.I.
"It's spectacular," said Thorsten Gohl of Table Tennis Canada, about the level of play.
"It's a fantastic opportunity to make friends, to meet people, to get inspired by the best players."
The participants compete in teams, singles and mixed doubles.
The event runs through to Sunday.
With files from Isabella Zavarise
