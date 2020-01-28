P.E.I. buses nearly empty, but will continue to run

The buses running around Charlottetown are operating at about 20 per cent of their normal ridership, and that's just fine with T3 Transit owner Mike Cassidy.

The buses are open as an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Cassidy. For some it's the only way to get around the capital region.

"We would love to have you on our buses if it's work-travel related, medical appointments, food and shelter needs, and of course shopping for groceries and essentials," Cassidy said.

But, he added, bus drivers are asking riders where they are going, and people making social calls are being asked to get off.

"We are very strict with an individual when we ask, 'Where are you going?' 'In town to visit friends.' No, I'm sorry. You can't get on the bus," said Cassidy.

Despite few riders, Cassidy said there are no plans to reduce the number of buses on the road.

Cassidy said there was some concern last week among the drivers, and what it would be like to go to work in this time of physical distancing, but drivers have been reassured by the respect of the public for the guidelines laid out by the Chief Public Health Office.

