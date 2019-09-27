Rack your bike, not your brain: T3 offers free bike rack demo at farmers market
'Once you see the bike rack in operation it’s very very easy to use'
Ever thought of taking advantage of the bike rack on a transit bus in Charlottetown but didn't know how they worked? Now's your chance to give it a shot before you trying racking your bike on the road.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, T3 Transit is hosting a bike rack demo at the Charlottetown Farmers Market for people to stop by and learn how to load and unload bicycles from a bus as well as use the accessibility ramps.
Mike Cassidy, the owner of T3 Transit, said about 10 people use the bike racks every month and he hopes that information sessions like this will help more people understand how easy it is to use them.
"Perhaps some people that have never used a bike rack on transit, they don't have their confidence," he said. "Once you see the bike rack in operation it's very very easy to use."
Easy to learn
Using the bike rack is done in three easy steps, he said. You squeeze the handle on the front of the rack and lower it. Then you drop your bike into the slot, pull up a lever to lock the front tire and that's it.
Cassidy said T3 hasn't had a bike fall off yet, and there have been no accidents.
The demo is scheduled for 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Charlottetown Farmers Market.
T3 staff will answer questions and demonstrate how to use the bike racks and accessibility ramps.
