New minibuses to help T3 explore new routes

T3, the transit company serving Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall, has received approval to add two new minibuses to its fleet.

T3 owner Mike Cassidy said the company only just has enough buses to cover the routes it currently runs, and the buses are up to 12 years old.

"Right now we just have a limited amount of buses to look after the routes that we have, and to make sure that when the bus is in the shop getting repaired, a bus is in the shop being inspected, that we have the right number of units each and every day," Cassidy said.

"So this just gives us added comfort with these two minibuses to allow us to be a little bit flexible in an aging fleet, and in new market areas that we may find that we would like to go into."

He would like to run some pilot projects for new routes, and the minibuses will provide that capacity with a vehicle that is appropriately sized for service in new areas, he said.

The minibuses will have 24 seats, just like the full-size buses, but no standing room.

More P.E.I. news