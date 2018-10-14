T3 Transit not expecting drop in ridership after potential COVID-19 exposure

Potential exposures to COVID-19 were announced over the weekend and they include T3 Transit routes — but the owner of the service doesn't expect a drop in ridership.

Seven new COVID-19 cases were announced in P.E.I. over the weekend. They are all women in their 20s or 30s.

The province says none travelled off-Island recently.

Along with that announcement came details of potential exposure locations including public transit buses in Charlottetown on transit Route 1 on Nov. 30, Dec. 2 and Dec 4.

"We were shocked. It's that pit in your stomach, it just seems to turn," said Mike Cassidy, owner of T3 Transit.

He said the spread of COVID-19 appears to be within the community and transit is a "community service."

'We had anxiety, we had fear but we have learned to deal with COVID,' says Mike Cassidy, owner of T3 Transit.. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Public exposure times and locations related cases announced over the weekend:

A&W, 650 University Ave., Nov.30, Dec. 2 and Dec. 4.

Wendy's/Tim Hortons restaurants, 643 University Ave., Dec. 1, Dec. 2 and Dec. 4.

T3 Transit bus route 1, Nov. 30 between 4-5 p.m.; Dec. 1 between 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Dec. 2 between 2-3 p.m. and 10-11 p.m.; and Dec. 4 between 6-7 a.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

Staff called personally

Cassidy called all of his staff members personally on Saturday, he said.

"I had been speaking with Dr. Morrison, she advised all of our drivers would have to self monitor," he said.

"We had anxiety, we had fear but we have learned to deal with COVID."

'If we respect one another and we listen to Dr. Morrison and the premier then I do not feel there is a huge risk of contracting COVID-19 on public transportation,' says Cassidy. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Strict sanitizing protocols and mandatory masking on the buses is making staff feel more comfortable, Cassidy said.

The transit service has been operating at 50 per cent ridership since July and he doesn't expect a drop for this week or next week, he said.

'"If we respect one another and we listen to Dr. Morrison and the premier then I do not feel there is a huge risk of contracting COVID-19 on public transportation," Cassidy said.

