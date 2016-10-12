Saturday bus service to be offered in Cornwall, Stratford for 1st time

Bus service will be expanded to Saturdays in Cornwall, P.E.I., and Stratford, P.E.I., this fall, and two additional weekday runs will be added to the existing runs in Cornwall.

Mike Cassidy, the owner of T3 Transit, says the extra weekday runs in Cornwall, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., will begin on Sept. 3. There will be five runs in Cornwall and Stratford on Saturdays beginning Sept. 7.

It's the first time T3 has offered Saturday service in Cornwall and Stratford.

Cassidy said he expects an increase in ridership, and more drivers will be hired to cover the routes.

"If you want to use the bus, if you do not have access to a vehicle, you want travel options and that's what we're trying to provide for this fall," he said.

Cassidy said T3 will eventually look at adding evening runs to Cornwall and Stratford, as well.

