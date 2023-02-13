Charlottetown convenience store doing what it can for Syrian quake survivors

The owners of a convenience store in downtown Charlottetown are doing what they can to help their Syrian homeland, following a devastating earthquake a week ago.

"I'm worried now just about the people," said Michael Al-Mayaleh, who runs Black and White Convenience in Charlottetown with his brother Mazen.

"They have no shelter, no blanket to cover them from the cold. February is the coldest month of the year."

Overnight lows in Aleppo, one of the harder-hit cities in Syria, are falling below zero overnight this week.

The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 36,000. With millions made homeless, Al-Mayaleh is worried even more could die from the lack of basic needs, such as food and shelter.

That's why the brothers have put out a box in their store to collect donations.

The Al-Mayalehs will send the money raised to organizations and people they know in Syria. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I know that people here are very helpful and very generous," said Michael Al-Mayaleh.

The Al-Mayalehs have been on P.E.I. for more than a decade, and still have family and friends in Syria, but not in the area affected by the earthquake.

Mazen said he was touched by the reaction to their request for help.

"I got more than I expect. I got love," he said.

"The people react very, very well, in a positive way. It makes me happy and less aggrieved."

They plan to send money raised to organizations and people he knows in Syria who can help.