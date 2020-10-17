Tryon River Trail gets soundtrack courtesy of P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra

Songbirds on the Tryon River Trail in P.E.I. will receive accompaniment from local musicians on Sunday.

People who walk the trail will be treated to eight soundtracks played by musicians from the P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra.

The event, called Tuning in to Nature, is organized by Island Nature Trust and the P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra.

"So much of the music that I think that people will hear is music and art that's been inspired by the world that we live in, by the natural world," said Ryan Drew, educational outreach co-ordinator and one of the organizers with the P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra. "So really, it's quite an organic blend in my mind.

"It's going to be a very natural experience for people to be able to go through, not just hearing the music, but also hearing the sounds of the world around them as well."

The performances will overlap, said Drew. "Everything's going to kind of create this sonic space, almost more of an installation than a concert in that way," he said.

The musicians get to choose what they play. Each stop will feature different styles of music.

Some of the music will be inspired by the history of the area where it is being performed.

"There's a lot of stylistic and cultural diversity in what we have going on," said Drew. "So I think you'll hear elements of all kinds of different musical styles, some of which reflect some actual history of the land as well.

"The land has a rich history of Mi'kmaq presence. Early on there's an Acadian presence, and looking at the way that this land has shaped over the last many, many years, we're looking to have kind of stylistic musical genres that reflect on that history."

The orchestra wanted it to be a more inclusive and expressive event, said Drew.

"This is really an opportunity for Islanders to connect with their home on a much maybe deeper level, gaining a bit better of a cultural and historical understanding of the land."

In response to COVID-19

It's the first time the orchestra has held this type of event. It's partly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People have been deprived of both performing and also being able to experience music in any capacity in a live setting," said Drew. "So this has been something that not only do we get to experience this once more in a safe way, but we also get to connect Islanders with, kind of, the natural beauty of the land as well."

Ryan Drew, one of the organizers of the Tuning in to Nature event, says he hopes the event helped Islanders connect in their own way to the land. (Submitted by Ryan Drew)

The musicians will adhere to all public health precautions, said Drew.

For the musicians, Drew said he hopes it gives them the ability to express themselves in a new way.

The idea comes from work that Drew has been doing on the crossroads between music and nature, and how they inspire each other.

"This was a really, really cool, practical way to be able to apply that kind of theory in a real event and to be able to kind of have those two larger themes engage with one another," he said.

The event is a fundraiser for both Island Nature Trust and the orchestra.

