Now is the time to test Sydney Street pedestrian plan, business owners say

Restaurant and bar owners on Sydney Street in Charlottetown have renewed calls to make the street a pedestrian only area in order to recoup some of their customer base and energize the downtown core as the city eases back from COVID-19 restrictions.

Unlike neighbouring Victoria Row, which is closed to vehicle traffic 24 hours a day to traffic from May-October, the Sydney Street proposal would have the street closed to vehicles daily from noon-11 p.m. to address delivery issues.

It would include the area from the Olde Dublin Pub to Queen Street.

The idea has been floated in the past, but Kent MacPhee, managing partner of the Olde Dublin and Claddagh Oyster House, said this summer would be the perfect time to try it out.

Kent MacPhee, managing partner of the Olde Dublin Pub and Claddagh Oyster House, says the plan would allow restaurants to provide or expand outdoor seating. (Ken Linton/CBC)

He said traffic will already be reduced with limited tourism and people working from home. He said anything to attract people downtown, not just to restaurants but retail shops in the area, would be a bonus.

"It would certainly help mitigate losses that some of us would be experiencing right now," he said. "Is this a long-term thing? TBD. Many cities around the world are going with that concept."

Allanna Jankov, councillor for the area, said the fire department has concerns about accessing the street if it is closed off. She said they are working on solutions and hope to have a decision soon.

MacPhee said he and the other business owners understand the concern and hope they can be resolved responsibly.

"Keeping it safe and keeping it flexible is critical."

It's a fact people are more comfortable eating outdoors right now. — Kevin Murphy

Under COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants are limited to 50 customers inside while maintaining physical distancing.

Kevin Murphy, president and CEO of Murphy Hospitality Group that owns Sims Steakhouse, Gahan House and the Brickhouse on Sydney Street, said a pedestrian area would allow them to expand their outdoor seating for people who are still uneasy about going inside public spaces.

"It's a fact people are more comfortable eating outdoors right now," he said.

Murphy said the outdoor stage would be enhanced to allow local musicians to perform and create a "destination" similar to Victoria Row.

"I think it's complementary and when you look at what's going on with Province House, the money that's being spent there, the whole district has so much potential."

