'Smoke alarms saved the day' in Charlottetown fire

Smoke alarms were an important part of preventing death or injury in an early morning fire Sunday in Charlottetown, says fire inspector Kent Mitchell.

Firefighters received a call shortly after 6 a.m. AT, after a smoke alarm woke up a resident on the third floor of the apartment building at 240 Sydney Street.

"The smoke alarms saved the day here," said Mitchell.

"Got the fire department and the police department rolling real early in the development of the fire and notified the occupants, more importantly."

There were nine people in the building in five apartments. Everyone got out safely.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault and started in the floor between the second and third storeys. Fire broke through the outside wall and into the bathroom of a third-floor apartment. There was a lot of damage in the apartments above and below the fire, Mitchell said, and water and smoke damage throughout the building.

Firefighters had to tear open the outside wall to get at the fire in the floor.

The Red Cross is helping six of the residents with temporary accommodation.