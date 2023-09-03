Suspect in P.E.I. sword attack remains at large as speculation swirls

A man accused of using a sword to attack a woman and youth on a beach in northwestern Prince Edward Island remained at large Sunday despite reports on social media that he had been arrested.

The 42-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when she was attacked Friday night at Seacow Pond Beach. The youth suffered minor injuries.

The motivation for the attack is unknown.

On Sunday, a post on social media about a high-speed chase in nearby Tignish caused some discussion and speculation within the community, which has been on edge since the attack.

But RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore said the two incidents do not appear to be related

"What I can say is that there was no high-speed chase in Tignish," Moore said. "A man was taken into custody in connection with that incident, but it is not believed to be connected to the sword incident from few days ago."

P.E.I. RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore is encouraging anyone with information on the sword attack Friday night to contact police. (Gabrielle Drumond/Radio-Canada)

The suspect in the sword incident is described as five feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a dark mask and possibly a green hoodie at the time of the attack.

The investigation is ongoing as police search the area and follow up on tips. The encourage residents to remain vigilant and look after each other.

Police are asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact them at 902-853-9300.