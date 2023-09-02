Search for suspect in sword attack on P.E.I. beach enters 3rd day

The person who injured two people with a sword in Seacow Pond Beach near Tignish, P.E.I., Friday night is still at large.

RCMP said Monday they're continuing to follow up on tips three days after a 42-year-old woman and a youth were attacked on the northwestern P.E.I. beach.

Ground Search and Rescue members and an RCMP police dog team are searching the area, officials said Monday.

Cpl. Gavin Moore said the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been in the area for the entire weekend along with general duty officers.

"We are following up on tips and we've been able to rule out quite a number of the tips that come in," Moore said.

"We've been doing neighbourhood inquiries and speaking with residents. We've also gone through to local businesses seeking information, any video footage that may be available."

'An incident like this is quite jarring. It's traumatic for the victims involved. It's traumatic for the community and the Island as a whole,' says Cpl. Gavin Moore of the RCMP. (Gabrielle Drumond/Radio-Canada)

The attacker was described as being five feet 10 inches tall, wearing a dark mask and possibly a green hoodie.

'It's traumatic for the community'

The motive is still unknown, as well as any link between the attacker and the victims.

"We do ask that Islanders remain vigilant, keep their doors and windows locked, and keep an eye out for each other," Moore said.

Another view of Seacow Pond Beach. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"An incident like this is quite jarring. It's traumatic for the victims involved. It's traumatic for the community and the Island as a whole."

Police are asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact them at 902-853-9300.