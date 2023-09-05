Sword attack case misinformation leading to 'heightened sense of anxiety' in P.E.I., police say

Police are warning residents of Prince Edward Island not to believe everything they see on social media as the search for the Seacow Pond sword attacker continues.

It's been four days since a 42-year-old woman and a youth were attacked on the beach near Tignish by someone police describe as a five-foot-10 male wearing a surgical mask and possibly a green hoodie.

RCMP said the lack of a motive leads them to believe the attack was random.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.

Officials had no new information to share on Tuesday. Cpl. Gavin Moore said he understands the fear in the close-knit community, and how it may cause some people to jump to conclusions.

"There has been a number of posts that are not correct involving information about police engaged in high-speed pursuits or shots fired or other types of posts," he said.

"It certainly has an impact in [a] heightened sense of anxiety in a community, and it may also misinform. We are still looking to get a person in custody on this matter and if people believe the matter is resolved, that certainly doesn't help to achieve the objective of making an arrest."

Investigation continues for sword attacker on P.E.I. Duration 2:41 An attack with a sword on Seacow Pond Beach, P.E.I., has injured two with the suspect still not found. CBC's Victoria Walton breaks down what is known at this time.

Moore said with goose hunting season open on P.E.I. until Sept. 15, people may hear gunshots they would not normally hear.

But he still encourages people to contact police if they have any information about the case or see anything unusual.

"This is quite a traumatic incident not only for the victims involved here but the entire community and the Island as a whole."

While police have followed up on a "number of tips" from the public, they haven't been able to pinpoint the man's whereabouts. Moore said there is some information they can't share with the public while the investigation continues.

For privacy reasons, Moore said he also could not give an update on the physical injuries to the woman, only that they were serious but non-life threatening.

The injuries to the youth were considered to be less severe.