Sword attack case misinformation leading to 'heightened sense of anxiety' in P.E.I., police say

Police are warning residents of Prince Edward Island not to believe everything they see on social media as the search for the Seacow Pond sword attacker continues.

It's been four days since a 42-year-old woman and a youth were attacked on the beach near Tignish by someone police describe as a five-foot-10 male wearing a surgical mask and possibly a green hoodie.

RCMP said the lack of a motive leads them to believe the attack was random.

Officials had no new information to share on Tuesday. Cpl. Gavin Moore said he understands the fear in the close-knit community, and how it may cause some people to jump to conclusions.

"There has been a number of posts that are not correct involving information about police engaged in high-speed pursuits or shots fired or other types of posts," he said.