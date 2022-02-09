Toronto, Hamilton added to Charlottetown summer flight schedule

The airline Swoop has announced two additional routes for Prince Edward Island for the 2022 summer schedule.

Starting in early May, Swoop will be offering non-stop service between Charlottetown and Toronto's Pearson Airport and the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

In November, Swoop announced new flights to Edmonton that would to start on June 15.

Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport, said the news bodes well for the summer tourism season.

"I think there's a lot of pent up demand for travel, and I think P.E.I. is poised to be a very strong tourism destination, especially for domestic tourism this year. I think all the indicators when you talk to people in the industry are very optimistic about the coming summer."

Swoop's new service between Charlottetown and Hamilton will start on May 1 and will operate every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The new Toronto service will start on May 4, operating on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.

Swoop had originally planned to start service between Hamilton and Charlottetown in June 2020 but those plans were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.