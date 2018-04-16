Swoop postpones seasonal service to Charlottetown
Swoop, WestJet's discount airline, has delayed its Charlottetown flights until late October, according to the airline's website.
Seasonal service won't begin until Oct. 24
Before COVID-19, the airline had planned to offer three flights a week to Hamilton starting at the end of June.
Now, officials with Swoop say seasonal service won't begin until Oct. 24.
The flights were intended to be offered in Charlottetown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from June 27 to Oct. 22.
A return flight from Charlottetown to Hamilton in July was originally priced under $200, with the Hamilton service meant to allow for connections to other parts of Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.
Any travellers impacted are being contacted by email.
With files from Angela Walker
