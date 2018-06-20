Swoop announces new flights for Charlottetown

Swoop, WestJet's discount airline, will make a second attempt to provide service out of Charlottetown Airport next summer.

Starting in June, Swoop plans to offer twice-weekly direct flights to Edmonton.

"We are very pleased to see Swoop announce this new service connecting two capital cities for the first time," said Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson in a news release.

"Swoop had originally planned to serve YYG in 2020 and after a two-year delay, we are thrilled they are able to officially bring their low fare service here next summer."

In January of 2020 Swoop announced it would provide direct flights to Hamilton that summer, but COVID-19 virtually shut down all flights at Charlottetown Airport in the summer of 2020, and Swoop delayed its Charlottetown plans.

The airline will fly out of Charlottetown on Thursdays and Sundays, with return flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

"We are thrilled to begin service to Charlottetown," said Swoop president Charles Duncan.

"We are confident this new route will be a huge success."

Flights are currently available for booking on the Swoop website. A return flight in June currently costs $330, and $603 in the summer months.