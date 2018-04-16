Skip to Main Content
Swoop coming to Charlottetown Airport this summer
Swoop coming to Charlottetown Airport this summer

Swoop, WestJet’s discount subsidiary airline, is expanding to the East Coast and Charlottetown is on the schedule.

St. John’s and Moncton also added to Swoop network

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Swoop will make its first flight out of Charlottetown June 27. (WestJet)

Swoop will offer three flights a week to Hamilton, Ont., starting at the end of June.

"Our growth in Eastern Canada is an exciting milestone for Swoop, proving our ability to develop our network domestically," said Swoop president Steven Greenway in a news release.

The flights will be offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from June 27 to Oct. 22. The announcement includes new flights out of St. John's and Moncton.

A return flight from Charlottetown to Hamilton in July is priced under $200.

The news release notes the Hamilton service will allow for connections to other parts of Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.

The flights are now available for booking.

