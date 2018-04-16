Swoop coming to Charlottetown Airport this summer
St. John’s and Moncton also added to Swoop network
Swoop, WestJet's discount subsidiary airline, is expanding to the East Coast and Charlottetown is on the schedule.
Swoop will offer three flights a week to Hamilton, Ont., starting at the end of June.
"Our growth in Eastern Canada is an exciting milestone for Swoop, proving our ability to develop our network domestically," said Swoop president Steven Greenway in a news release.
The flights will be offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from June 27 to Oct. 22. The announcement includes new flights out of St. John's and Moncton.
A return flight from Charlottetown to Hamilton in July is priced under $200.
The news release notes the Hamilton service will allow for connections to other parts of Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.
The flights are now available for booking.
