Swoop says it will fly between Charlottetown and Toronto all winter

An airline that joined the Charlottetown market with service to Edmonton before adding two Ontario routes this summer has now announced it will extend its Toronto Pearson connection into the winter months.

Swoop is WestJet's discount airline.

"We saw incredibly strong demand for ultra-low cost flights, signaling the need for more convenient and affordable air travel options throughout Atlantic Canada," the airline said in a news release on Wednesday.

"Flights from Charlottetown to Toronto will run through the winter three times weekly, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays."

Swoop had originally planned to begin flights between Charlottetown and Hamilton, Ont., in the summer of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible, as virtually all commercial flights to and from P.E.I. were cancelled.

In November 2021, the airline made plans to return in June 2022 with twice-weekly service to and from Edmonton. It later added Toronto and Hamilton as destinations, starting in May.