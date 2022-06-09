'Lucky' Stratford residents make energy-efficient upgrades before town's loan money runs out

A program that offered zero interest loans to Stratford, P.E.I., residents looking to make energy efficient upgrades for their homes, has run out of money faster than expected.

Stratford and Charlottetown both got funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities last summer for the Switch Efficiency Program.

Charlottetown's has been popular, though there's still money available.

Stratford's $2.5 million, however, is now completely gone.

It has funded 150 interest-free projects such as solar panels, heat pumps, new windows and insulation for homeowners.

Sajith Manuel was among those who were able to take advantage of it.

15 years to pay back loan

He went from using oil to going completely electric, a transition that cost more than $20,000. He'll have up to 15 years to pay it back, interest free.

But now those looking to make the same changes are out of luck.

"They have to look for like another financial option or they have to kind of put their upgrading to a shorter amount, you know, not like complete home," Manuel said.

"And I would seriously say, like, I was lucky."

Stratford Coun. Derek Smith is hoping the federal government will introduce a similar program. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Officials are now lobbying for more money in hopes of assisting those who missed out.

Stratford Coun. Derek Smith recently attended the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' national meeting in Saskatchewan and spent a lot of his time lobbying the federation and federal politicians for more money for the Switch program or something like it.

At this point, nothing's been promised.

"It's a product that is needed, wanted, and being asked for. Now whether we'll be successful or not, we do not know. But we have to try."