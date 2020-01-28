Municipality mulls future of swimming rock in Stanley Bridge area

Municipal officials in the Stanley Bridge area are considering the future of one of the Island's hidden gems.

Officials said swimming rock sustained a fair bit of damage during post-tropical storm Dorian including many downed trees as well as damage to the steps, which offer people access to the beach.

"Like many areas along the central North Shore it had a significant impact from hurricane Dorian," said Matthew Jelley, mayor of the Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico.

"Both with some of the trees along the cliff and the bank being damaged, but also with a pretty significant erosion event as well."

Jelley said the municipality is trying to determine whether there is a long-term method to protect the steps at the park and if not, identifying what their life span is and how much erosion in the area can be anticipated in the future.

One of the options that could be considered is maintaining swimming rock as a day-use park, but restricting access to the beach, he said.

Shore protection and costs

Jelley said officials, along with the municipality's engineer, are also considering methods for shore protection.

A shorefront protection project could cost anywhere from $300,000 to $400,000, Jelley said.

Officials have not yet determined exactly what the project will cost and are still in discussions ahead of council's next meeting in February.

"I think to have free public access to the beach and to the water is certainly an asset," he said.

"There are a lot of social activities around the swimming rock, a lot of bonfires and things in the evening. I do have an attachment to the site myself as well."

With the number of trees that have been downed in the area following post-tropical storm Dorian, swimming rock has been closed until further notice.

