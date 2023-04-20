Stanley Bridge swimming rock closed for season due to Fiona damage
'Mother Nature always wins': Steps replaced after Dorian heavily damaged again
Prince Edward Islanders and tourists hoping to launch into the water from the swimming rock in Stanley Bridge will have to find a new location this summer.
Post-tropical storm Fiona brought down trees in the area and destroyed key infrastructure, says Matthew Jelley, mayor of the Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico.
"Most significantly, our newly engineered set of steps were unfortunately damaged beyond repair. It's been a discouraging process, but Mother Nature always wins," Jelley said.
The steps were replaced after post-tropical storm Dorian in 2019. That replacement was covered by insurance, Jelley said.
"We went and engineered what was hopefully an easier-to-remove-at-the-end-of-season [structure], but also a more resilient anchored stairway structure. Unfortunately, the storm was too much for it," he said.
The future of the beach is now unclear, as it was in the aftermath of Dorian.
"I don't think we're ready to say anything permanently yet. The park will not open for the season while we continue to assess and look at options," Jelley said.
Signs will be put up indicating the park is closed for the season, along with "No trespassing" signs, he said.
"We'll be fixing up the fencing in the area — some of that was damaged by trees falling — and asking people to stay away. We are going to take time to work with the neighbouring properties, and the province is also a landowner in the area, and figure out what's next for the park."
Jelley wasn't surprised by the damage. It's a small patch of land and erosion was only to be expected given "the power of the North Shore" waves, he said.
"Further investment in access steps and stairs is probably not on my agenda, but ultimately it will be up to council to decide if we can make use of the park in its current footprint or whether we have to look at other options."
Setting up a temporary set of access steps isn't a good use of resources, Jelley said.
"I think it's better to take the time and work with the community and that, and see if there are recreational opportunities there or at other sites that we can use to perhaps displace that," he said.
With files from Angela Walker.
