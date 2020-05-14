Cabot Beach closed to swimmers for 2020

There will be no swimming at Cabot Beach Provincial Park on P.E.I.'s North Shore this season.

Tourism officials say effective immediately, swimming is prohibited at the park because of extremely dangerous currents.

Matthew Smith, P.E.I.'s lifeguard co-ordinator, said the situation has been caused by weather events and the dredging required in the area this year.

He said in some areas, the boat channel is within 3.5 metres of the water's edge at low tide, which is unsafe for swimmers.

"It can result in swimmers potentially being pulled into a very dangerous current and also result in people getting pulled into close proximity of some of the commercial vessels that use that channel."

The beach will remain open, and provincial lifeguards will continue to be on duty throughout the summer to educate visitors about the dangerous currents.

Smith said people will still be allowed to walk in the shallow water and children can get water to make sandcastles.

