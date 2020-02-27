P.E.I. swimmers heading to Olympic trials in March

At least two P.E.I. swimmers will be taking part in Olympic trials this March in Toronto.

Swimmers Alexa McQuaid and Charlie Morse are the first Islanders to qualify for the Olympic trials since 2012. Hannah MacLellan attended the Paralympic swim trials in 2016.

"This is the biggest thing that's happened to us for eight years — we haven't had anybody at the Olympic trials in the last round," said Tom Ponting, head coach at the Charlottetown Bluephins Aquatic Club.

"Olympic trials and Olympic Games are the highest that we can achieve in the sport, so this is the biggest deal that we can go to."

Ponting knows all about the Olympic experience.

No long-course pool here

Ponting won a silver medal in the 4×100 medley relay at both the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and a bronze medal in the 4×100 medley relay at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Canada's men's relay team from left to right: Mike West, Victor Davis, Tom Ponting and Sandy Goss celebrate their silver medal win at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. (Jim Merrithew/CP)

Ponting said the Island swimmers have had to overcome some unique obstacles to make it to the Olympic trials.

"It is difficult because it has to be done in a long-course pool," Ponting said. "Without a long-course pool here on the Island, we rely on the other provinces to hold swim meets."

Ponting competing at the 1992 Olympic games in Barcelona, Spain. (Ted Grant/CP)

Both Morse and McQuaid achieved their qualifying times in long-course pools off-Island last summer.



"It does take some of the pressure off — as that deadline gets closer, more and more pressure mounts," Ponting said. "Because not only do you want to be ready to make the time — to get to go — but then you also have to be ready when you get there."

'Very competitive'

There are still two competitions before the Olympic trials and more Island swimmers will be attempting to qualify, including UPEI student Pieter VanLeeuwen and Courtney McBride.

Charlie Morse is in his final year of high school but plans to continue swimming at university, after the Olympic trials. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Alexa McQuaid is well-known to many Prince Edward Islanders after winning a silver medal at the 2017 Canada Summer Games. She is now attending a school in the United States, but will be back on the Island in March to train for the Olympic trials.

"A great opportunity for Alexa," Ponting said. "Very, very competitive down there [with] half a million swimmers, so she's getting to see competition at a very high level. We only have a couple hundred swimmers here on P.E.I."

Alexa McQuaid is now attending a school in the U.S., where she is swimming competitively. (Submitted by Alexa McQuaid)

'It's really inspiring'

Charlie Morse, 17, is still hoping for more qualifying times in March, after securing a trip to the trials last summer.

"Throughout the year last year, it was a goal that I had and at each meet, I was coming closer and closer," Morse said. "When I touched that wall, I looked up I got that time and it was pretty it was pretty definitive."

McQuaid, left, won a silver medal in the 50-metre breaststroke at the 2017 Canada Summer Games. (Team P.E.I./Facebook)

Morse is in his final year of high school but plans to continue swimming at university, after the Olympic trials.

"I'm just getting more and more excited. Every practice seems to be more important and I'm putting in my best effort every stroke, every day," Morse said.

"Olympic trials is one of the goals that I've had for as long as I can remember."

The accomplishments of the two Island swimmers are also catching the attention of the younger Bluephins. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

The accomplishments of the two Island swimmers are also catching the attention of the younger Bluephins.

"It's really inspiring and it's just insane that they're actually getting that far," said John Roberts, 15. "Olympic trials, Olympic Games, definitely any athlete you ask, they want to go, they want to compete with the best."

Ultimate dream

Ponting said the sport becomes 10 percent physical, 90 percent mental at this point, one month out from the trials.

"That's what makes it so exciting," Ponting said. "But that's also what makes it frustrating because if you miss, it's four years to try again."

Morse, 17, got his first qualifying time last summer in Halifax in the 100-metre freestyle. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Even though they've qualified in certain events, Morse and McQuaid will get lots of racing experience at the Olympic trials.

"I've been to the Games three times, so I know the minefields so I can avoid some of those," Ponting said.

"As a coach it's very fulfilling to see someone get to the ultimate dream that they can have in the sport."

The last P.E.I. swimmers to qualify for the Olympic trials were James Profit, Paige Crowell and Eric Beaton, who went in 2012.

Hannah MacLellan sits on the pool deck of the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on the first day of practice for the Olympic and Para-swimming Trials in 2016. (Stephanie Drake/Facebook)

